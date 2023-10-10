Ukrainian troops make headway in east, south: Officials

Ukrainian prosecutors in Donetsk region, the focal point of Russia’s campaign in the east, said Russian forces had shelled areas east of the Russian-held town of Donetsk, killing one person. The coking town of Avdiivka, which has resisted Russian advances for months, was also shelled.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of forces in the south, wrote on Telegram that Kyiv’s troops were continuing offensive operations in the drive southward.

“We have had partial success to the west of Verbove,” he said, referring to one of a cluster of villages that Ukraine is targeting, with the larger town of Tokmak the next large target.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has made slow progress in both theatres, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials have denied suggestions by Western critics that Ukraine has failed to achieve its objectives and is hampered by strategic errors.

Nineteen months after Russia’s invasion, its forces about 18% of Ukrainian territory, according to Western estimates.

