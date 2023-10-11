Belgium will send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine starting from 2025

Belgium will send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from 2025 and provide their maintenance, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels.

“Belgium from 2025 on will be in a position to supply F-16 to Ukraine,” De Croo told a press conference.

Advertisement

“They will be at your disposal, depending on the decision of the government that there is at that moment,” De Croo said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union headquarters, will provide the maintenance of the planes and training to Ukrainian personnel so they are able to do the maintenance.

De Croo also said taxation on the proceeds on Russian frozen assets, representing 1.7 billion euros ($1.80 billion), will continue to go to Ukraine next year, including for military equipment, humanitarian support and reconstruction efforts.

Read more:

Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes first visit to NATO HQ since Russian invasion

Russia unlikely to start new mobilization wave before presidential election: UK intel

Russia launches dozens of drones in aerial attack on Ukraine