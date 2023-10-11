Canada to evacuate its citizens from Israel in coming days: Foreign minister

Canada is planning to evacuate Canadians from Israel in the coming days with the help of aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.

“We are planning to begin the assisted departure of Canadians from Tel Aviv in the coming days ... We are also working on additional options for those who cannot reach the airport in Tel Aviv,” Joly said on X, formerly Twitter.

