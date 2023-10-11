Theme
Palestinian men carrying bread walk past damaged cars and a crater in front of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) following Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City on October 9, 2023. The Israeli army said it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, as the death toll from its war with Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Palestinian men carrying bread walk past damaged cars and a crater in front of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) following Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City on October 9, 2023. The Israeli army said it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, as the death toll from its war with Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. (AFP)

China calls for ceasefire, humanitarian aid for Palestinian people

Reuters
China calls for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group, said Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy on the Middle East, on Wednesday.

The international community should offer humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, Zhai said, according to a statement posted by the China foreign ministry.

