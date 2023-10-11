China calls for ceasefire, humanitarian aid for Palestinian people

China calls for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group, said Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy on the Middle East, on Wednesday.

The international community should offer humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, Zhai said, according to a statement posted by the China foreign ministry.

