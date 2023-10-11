Theme
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

French PM: Several French children likely among hostages held in Gaza

Reuters
Several French children are missing and are likely among the hostages held in Gaza following Saturday’s attack by Hamas against Israel, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

“I want to have a special thought for the French victims (in Israel) and for our missing compatriots, whose situation is extremely worrying. Among them, several children, probably kidnapped,” she told senators.

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna later told franceinfo radio that, based on current information, 11 French citizens were now confirmed to have been killed in the attacks. More than a dozen were still reported missing.

