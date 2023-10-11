French PM: Several French children likely among hostages held in Gaza

Several French children are missing and are likely among the hostages held in Gaza following Saturday’s attack by Hamas against Israel, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“I want to have a special thought for the French victims (in Israel) and for our missing compatriots, whose situation is extremely worrying. Among them, several children, probably kidnapped,” she told senators.

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna later told franceinfo radio that, based on current information, 11 French citizens were now confirmed to have been killed in the attacks. More than a dozen were still reported missing.

Read more:

Over 2,200 killed as Israel pounds Gaza by air ahead of potential ground assault