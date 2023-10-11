Russian module on Intl Space Station suffers coolant leak; crew ‘not in danger’
Russia’s space agency said on Monday that its multipurpose Nau-ka module attached to the International Space Station suffered a leak of a backup cooling system used to regulate onboard temperatures for astronauts.
The crew and the station “are not in danger” as astronauts assess the leak, Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said in a statement posted on Telegram.
It’s the latest such leak the Russians have had to deal with in space recently, following one that sprang on a Soyuz crew capsule late last year, forcing the spacecraft’s replacement and a delayed trip home for its crew. A Russian Progress cargo spacecraft leaked coolant months later.
NASA, which manages the ISS with Russia, did not immediately return a request for comment.
