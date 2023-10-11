Theme
Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 4, 2023. (AFP)
Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UK minister runs to shelters as siren sounds during Israel visit: Israeli government

Reuters
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was seen running into a building in Israel as a siren sounded, in a video clip posted on social media platform X by the Israeli foreign ministry.

The Israeli foreign ministry said in the post that the siren warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire had gone off during a visit to Ofakim in southern Israel.

