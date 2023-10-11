UK minister runs to shelters as siren sounds during Israel visit: Israeli government

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was seen running into a building in Israel as a siren sounded, in a video clip posted on social media platform X by the Israeli foreign ministry.

Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire.



This is the reality Israelis live with every day. pic.twitter.com/QF4C4tReqL — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 11, 2023

The Israeli foreign ministry said in the post that the siren warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire had gone off during a visit to Ofakim in southern Israel.

