Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An armed police officer walks past the British Prime Minister’s official residence, 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, September 25, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
An armed police officer walks past the British Prime Minister’s official residence, 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, September 25, 2023. (Reuters)

UK police charge 19-year-old with terrorism offenses

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British police on Wednesday said they had charged a 19-year-old man with terrorism and firearms offences.

Alfie Coleman was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, collecting information likely to be useful for terrorism as well as possessing a firearm and ammunition, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Coleman was arrested in east London on Sept. 29. He will appear in court on Thursday.

“Whilst we can’t comment on the details of the case now that legal proceedings are active, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any enduring threat,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Advertisement

Read more:

UK declares Wagner Group a terrorist organization

UK police arrest three on return from Pakistan over girl’s death

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size