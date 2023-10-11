UK police charge 19-year-old with terrorism offenses

British police on Wednesday said they had charged a 19-year-old man with terrorism and firearms offences.



Alfie Coleman was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, collecting information likely to be useful for terrorism as well as possessing a firearm and ammunition, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Coleman was arrested in east London on Sept. 29. He will appear in court on Thursday.



“Whilst we can’t comment on the details of the case now that legal proceedings are active, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any enduring threat,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Advertisement

Read more:

UK declares Wagner Group a terrorist organization

UK police arrest three on return from Pakistan over girl’s death