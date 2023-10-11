Theme
Destruction from Israeli aerial bombardment is seen in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US confirms loss of 22 American lives in Hamas-Israel conflict

At least 22 US citizens have been killed since Hamas militants launched a massive attack against Israel, the US State Department said Wednesday, with Washington pledging firm support for its close ally.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of at least 22 US citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” a State Department spokesperson said.

