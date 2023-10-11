US confirms loss of 22 American lives in Hamas-Israel conflict

At least 22 US citizens have been killed since Hamas militants launched a massive attack against Israel, the US State Department said Wednesday, with Washington pledging firm support for its close ally.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of at least 22 US citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

British Airways suspends Tel Aviv flights amid security concerns

Situation in Gaza ‘catastrophic’ as food, water supplies dwindle: UN WFP