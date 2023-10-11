Theme
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes first visit to NATO HQ since Russian invasion

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made on Wednesday his first visit to NATO’s headquarters in Brussels since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, the alliance said.

A NATO spokesperson said on X (formerly Twitter) that Zelenskyy will address media representatives with the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Developing.

