Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes first visit to NATO HQ since Russian invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made on Wednesday his first visit to NATO’s headquarters in Brussels since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, the alliance said.
A NATO spokesperson said on X (formerly Twitter) that Zelenskyy will address media representatives with the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
Developing.
