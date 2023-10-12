Theme
U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, makes remarks after speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Israel following Hamas' deadly attacks, from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, makes remarks after speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Israel following Hamas' deadly attacks, from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2023. (Reuters)

Biden says US has warned Iran to ‘be careful’

Reuters
US President Joe Biden told a roundtable of Jewish community leaders on Wednesday the US deployment of military ships and aircraft closer to Israel should be seen as a signal to Iran to “be careful.”

Biden noted the American deployment in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel and said: “We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful.”

