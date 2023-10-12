Biden says US has warned Iran to ‘be careful’

US President Joe Biden told a roundtable of Jewish community leaders on Wednesday the US deployment of military ships and aircraft closer to Israel should be seen as a signal to Iran to “be careful.”

Biden noted the American deployment in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel and said: “We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful.”

