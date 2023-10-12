China’s Middle East envoy expected to speak to Israel on Thursday: Reports

China’s special envoy on Middle East issues is expected to have a telephone conversation with Israeli officials on Thursday, Israel’s Ambassador to China, Irit Ben-Abba, told Bloomberg News.

China will likely talk about the meeting later in the afternoon, during a regular briefing held by the foreign ministry, the report said.

China’s foreign ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

