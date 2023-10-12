Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, attends a news conference at the For-eign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, on August 10, 2022, in this photo tak-en by Kyodo. (Reuters)
Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, on August 10, 2022, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Reuters)

Japanese govt to seek court order to dissolve controversial Unification Church

AFP, Tokyo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Japanese government said on Thursday it will seek a court order to dissolve the Unification Church, which has been under intense scrutiny since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year ordered a government probe into the sect after it emerged that Abe’s alleged killer was motivated by resentment against the group.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


The church has been accused of pressuring its followers into making hefty donations and blamed for child neglect among its members.

“We intend to request a dissolution order under the religious corporations law,” Education Minister Masahito Moriyama told a panel of experts on Thursday.

If dissolved, the church would lose its status as a tax-exempt organization but still be allowed to continue its religious practices. The ministry will make a formal decision to ask for the court order after the panel concludes its meeting.

The government plans to file the request to the Tokyo District Court as early as Friday, local media reported.

Abe was gunned down in broad daylight last year while giving a campaign speech in the western Nara region.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, is said to have resented the sect over large donations his mother made that bankrupted his family.

Read more: Japan probes Unification Church after backlash over ruling party ties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size