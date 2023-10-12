Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan in first trip abroad since arrest warrant: Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, setting foot abroad for the first time since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

In Kyrgyzstan, a Russian ally in Central Asia, Putin is due to meet his counterpart Sadyr Japarov and take part in a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

