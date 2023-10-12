Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the first power unit of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh, via videoconference call, in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan in first trip abroad since arrest warrant: Media

AFP
Published: Updated:
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyrgyzstan, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, setting foot abroad for the first time since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

In Kyrgyzstan, a Russian ally in Central Asia, Putin is due to meet his counterpart Sadyr Japarov and take part in a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

