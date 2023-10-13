China says cause of Israel-Hamas conflict is ‘injustice’ against Palestinians

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that the cause of the Israel-Hamas conflict was “historical injustice” against Palestinians, as he met with the EU’s foreign policy chief in Beijing.



“The root of this problem lies in the long delay in the realization of Palestine’s aspiration to establish an independent state, and in the fact that the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not been corrected,” Wang said after holding a meeting with Josep Borrell.



Read more:

Hamas says at least 13 Israeli, foreign hostages killed in strikes on Gaza

Advertisement

Arab League: Israel’s indiscriminate use of force is ‘horrendous act of vengeance’

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says ‘when time comes for any action, we will carry it out’