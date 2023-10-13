Theme
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (L) and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the EU-China High-Level Strategic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on October 13, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

China says cause of Israel-Hamas conflict is ‘injustice’ against Palestinians

AFP, Beijing
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that the cause of the Israel-Hamas conflict was “historical injustice” against Palestinians, as he met with the EU’s foreign policy chief in Beijing.

“The root of this problem lies in the long delay in the realization of Palestine’s aspiration to establish an independent state, and in the fact that the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not been corrected,” Wang said after holding a meeting with Josep Borrell.

