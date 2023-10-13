Russia says it will continue contacts with Hamas aimed at freeing hostages: Media
Russia will continue contacts with Palestinian Hamas militants primarily aimed at freeing hostages, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
