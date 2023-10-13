UN chief says situation in Gaza has reached ‘a dangerous new low’

UN chief Antonio Guterres appealed Friday for the protection of basic human rights as the Israel-Hamas conflict spiraled, stressing that “even wars have rules” and warning against using hostages as human shields.

“The situation in Gaza has reached a dangerous new low,” Guterres said ahead of a Security Council meeting on the volatile situation.

“We need immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza, so that we can get fuel, food and water to everyone in need,” he said, adding that the blockaded enclave’s health system was on the brink of collapse.

