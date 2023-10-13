World’s weak growth outlook is ‘troubling’: IMF’s Gopinath

International Monetary Fund official Gita Gopinath said that it’s “troubling that the world’s economic growth prospects in the medium term look so feeble.

There are reasons to take heart, from the high levels of employment achieved in many countries to evidence of resilience seen in the financial system in the past year, the Washington-based lender’s first deputy managing director said.

Even so, the world economy faces notable challenges and risks, she told Bloomberg Television’s Tom Keene during a panel discussion in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

“What is troubling is the weak growth looking into the medium term,” Gopinath said. Meanwhile “inflation has come down, but the job is not done yet.”

The risks of further geopolitical and financial shocks can’t be ignored, especially now that the world is in a “higher for longer rate environment, she added.

“It is going to be a bumpy road,” Gopinath said. “There is a lot for us to watch carefully.”

Gopinath’s appearance on Friday was alongside three other senior women in finance at the IMF’s annual meetings.

