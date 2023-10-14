10 people in custody over French teacher’s killing: Police source

Ten people were in custody on Saturday over the fatal stabbing of a teacher in the French town of Arras, a police source told AFP.

Several members of the attacker’s family were being held following the stabbing on Friday, the source said. Two Belarusians were among those in custody, another police source said.

