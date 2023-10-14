Theme
French police work at the site after a teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack at the Lycee Gambetta-Carnot high school in Arras, northern France, October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
French police work at the site after a teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack at the Lycee Gambetta-Carnot high school in Arras, northern France, October 13, 2023. (Reuters)

10 people in custody over French teacher’s killing: Police source

AFP
Ten people were in custody on Saturday over the fatal stabbing of a teacher in the French town of Arras, a police source told AFP.

Several members of the attacker’s family were being held following the stabbing on Friday, the source said. Two Belarusians were among those in custody, another police source said.

