European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell holds a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

EU foreign policy chief says Israel’s evacuation plan ‘utterly impossible’

AFP, Beijing
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday that a plan by Israel to evacuate more than one million people out of northern Gaza in a single day was “utterly impossible to implement”.

Israel warned residents in the area to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“I am saying that, representing the official position of the European Union,... (the evacuation plan) is utterly, utterly impossible to implement,” Borrell told a press conference in Beijing on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.

“To imagine that you could move one million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only be a humanitarian crisis,” he added.

