Polish police say three Warsaw polling stations had bomb alerts

Three polling stations in the Polish capital Warsaw received bomb alerts as poles voted in parliamentary elections on Sunday, leading to people being evacuated, a police spokesperson said.

“About 200 people were evacuated from three polling stations, bomb disposal experts were called and the incident is ongoing,” spokesperson Sylwester Marczak said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Voting in the election is scheduled to end at 1900 GMT.

The press office of Poland’s electoral commission said it did not have any information regarding whether the incidents would delay the end of voting.

Read more:

Man who threatened to blow himself up in Poland surrenders to police: Report