Putin says Russian forces improved positions in Ukraine at ‘entire line of contact’
Russian forces are conducting an ‘active defense’ and have been able to improve their positions at almost entire line of contact in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
“What is happening now along the entire length of the [line of] contact is called ‘an active defence,’” Putin said in video remarks posted to social media by a Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin.
“And our troops are improving their position at almost entire area. Quite a large area.”
