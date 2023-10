Russia scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet as a United States Global Hawk reconnaissance drone approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The US drone pivoted away as the Russian jet approached it, the ministry said.

Read more:

Russia scrambles MiG-31 jet to escort US patrol plane over Norwegian Sea