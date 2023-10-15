Ukraine renting air defense systems from allies to survive winter: Kyiv’s Air Force

Ukraine is renting air defense systems from a number of international partners to strengthen its defense capabilities in the upcoming winter, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday.

“We’ve already practiced that. Some countries have given us some systems for temporary use. It’s clear that each country cares first about its own priorities and its own defense. No one will just give us their air defense capabilities,” Yuriy Ihnat said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

He added: “Why is it taking so long to deliver air defense systems, why are the supplies so dosed? That’s because there are not enough such systems in the world to just give them to us all at once.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said Ukraine has a plan to strengthen its air defenses, on which it is working together with international partners.

Zelenskyy said on Saturday the “week of air defense for Ukraine” concluded with the reinforcement of air defenses a “key priority before winter.”

He listed defense packages from the Netherlands, Spain, Britain, Norway, Finland, Germany, Czech Republic and Denmark. Along with additional missiles for air defense, Zelenskyy said there will be new launching stations, artillery shells, drones, and armored vehicles delivered to Ukraine.

