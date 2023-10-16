Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, October 16, 2023. (AP)
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, October 16, 2023. (AP)

Two people killed in shooting in Brussels, say Belgian police

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Two people were killed in a shooting late Monday in central Brussels, Belgian police said.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon, and Belgian broadcasters said the two victims were Swedes. The Swedish national team was scheduled to play Belgium at Heysel Stadium later in the evening, some 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood. She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has heightened tension in several European nations.

Developing.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size