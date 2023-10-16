Russia joins China’s import curbs on seafood imports from Japan

Russia has joined China’s restrictive measures imposed on imports of fish and seafood from Japan, Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday.
Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August, and was heavily criticized by China, which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.
Russia said the restrictions were imposed as a “precautionary measure” and will remain in place until comprehensive infor-mation is provided showing if the seafood is safe.
From January to September 2023, imports of fish and seafood from Japan to Russia totaled 118 tonnes, Rosselkhoznadzor
reported.
