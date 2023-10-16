Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of locally caught seafood at the Hamanoeki Fish Market and Food Court in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, on August 31, 2023. (Reuters)
A view of locally caught seafood at the Hamanoeki Fish Market and Food Court in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, on August 31, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia joins China’s import curbs on seafood imports from Japan

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia has joined China’s restrictive measures imposed on imports of fish and seafood from Japan, Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August, and was heavily criticized by China, which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia said the restrictions were imposed as a “precautionary measure” and will remain in place until comprehensive infor-mation is provided showing if the seafood is safe.

From January to September 2023, imports of fish and seafood from Japan to Russia totaled 118 tonnes, Rosselkhoznadzor
reported.

Read more:

Second round of Fukushima wastewater release begins

China’s Fukushima-linked seafood ban is ‘totally unacceptable,’ Japan tells WTO

Fukushima wastewater is not toxic: IAEA chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size