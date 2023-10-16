Russia’s Lavrov, China’s Wang Yi discuss Israel-Hamas crisis, Ukraine war

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the Israel-Hamas deteriorating conflict playing out in Gaza with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday.

“A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of international and regional problems, including the sharply deteriorated situation in the Middle East,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency TASS.

Israel has pledged to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for the militant group’s unprecedented incursion into Israeli towns backed up with a barrage of rockets. Israel responded to the surprise attack with a total siege around the Gaza Strip and bombarded the enclave with an unparalleled barrage of air strikes. Thousands have died and scores more were injured among Palestinians and Israelis.

The head of external relations for Hamas had said Russia can play a key role in ending the military conflict with Israel. “The Hamas movement has a high level of trust in Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, so we will welcome Russian mediation in resolving the conflict,” Baraka told Russian state news agency TASS.

During the talks, the two ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine. “The foreign affairs ministers discussed the Ukrainian crisis, including efforts to resolve it through political and diplomatic methods,” the Russian ministry said.

