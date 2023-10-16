Trump says he suffered ‘distress’ from ex-British spy Steele’s dossier, files case
Donald Trump said he’d suffered “personal and reputational damage and distress” from the publication of the notorious dossier that alleged ties between the Kremlin and the former US president’s successful run to the White House.
Trump kicked off his data collection suit in a London court against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s Orbis business intelligence firm on Monday, seeking a judge’s ruling that statements in the dossier were false. His lawyers said Trump intends to give evidence at the later trial.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The report contains “shocking and scandalous claims about the conduct of President Trump,” his lawyer Hugh Tomlinson said at the outset of the two-day hearing in London.
The Steele dossier made headlines around the world when it was leaked to BuzzFeed in January 2017 with allegations that the presidential campaign had been compromised by the Russian security service.
With the London lawsuit, Trump is opening a new front in his already crowded legal calendar. In the US, he faces four prosecutions, on top of two civil trials, as he runs to regain the White House. He’s expected to attend the civil fraud trial against him in New York this week.
Steele, who Trump once called a “lowlife” was retained by a Washington-based research firm in June 2016 to examine Trump’s links to Russia. The Democratic National Committee and the campaign of Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS after Trump was headed for the nomination.
This week’s hearing will decide on Orbis’s bid to knock out the claim at an early date in the case. Lawyers for Steele’s firm argue the claim has no reasonable prospect of success and that Trump is merely pursuing a “vendetta.” Trump has a history of “harassing perceived enemies and others against whom he bears a grudge,” Orbis’s lawyers said.
“It’s uncontroversial for me to say that President Trump is a controversial figure,” Trump’s lawyer Tomlinson told the judge. “His interactions with the US legal system have been many and varied, but we say none of this is relevant. “
Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven previously successfully sued Steele in a data-protection suit but a libel claim brought by another wealthy Russian individual failed.
Orbis said the dossier was never intended to be made public and Trump couldn’t hold the firm responsible for the Buzzfeed publication itself.
Read more: Explainer: The impact of Trump’s fraud ruling on his business empire and future
-
US Internal Revenue Service contractor pleads guilty to leaking Trump’s tax returnsA US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) contractor suspected of leaking former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to the media pleaded guilty on ... World News
-
Donald Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear submarines secrets: ReportFormer president Donald Trump shared classified information about US nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman shortly after he left office, ... World News
-
Trump campaign says it raised over $45.5 million in third quarterDonald Trump’s campaign said on Wednesday it raised over $45.5 million in the third quarter from July to September, nearly 30 percent higher than it ... World News
-
Donald Trump goes on trial in civil fraud trial he calls a ‘witch hunt’Donald Trump went on trial on Monday for fraud, in a civil case against him and his family business that could deal a major blow to the former US ... World News
-
Bankman-Fried explored paying Trump not to run for president: Book excerptJailed former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying former US President Donald Trump to not run for re-election in 2020, according to an ... World News
-
California Republican swoon over Donald Trump despite debate no-showDonald Trump received a rapturous welcome at California’s Republican Party Convention on Friday, mocking party rivals and dishing out red meat for an ... World News
-
NY Appeals Court rejects Trump’s bid to delay civil fraud trial over asset valuationA New York appeals court on Thursday refused to delay Donald Trump’s scheduled Oct. 2 civil fraud trial, after the former US president accused the ... World News
-
Federal judge denies Donald Trump’s recusal motion in 2020 election conspiracy trialThe federal judge set to preside over Donald Trump’s historic trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 US election rejected a motion on Wednesday ... World News
-
Explainer: The impact of Trump’s fraud ruling on his business empire and futureA judge’s ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president’s image as a business titan and ... World News
-
Trump found liable for fraud, accused of illegally inflating net worthDonald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit ... World News