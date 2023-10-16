Ukraine destroys two Russian Kh-59 missiles, 11 Shahed drones launched overnight

Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles and 11 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Monday.

“Last night Russia attacked Ukraine’s territory from several directions, using ballistic missiles, guided air-launched missiles and loitering munitions,” the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

“Russian invaders fired one Iskander-M ballistic missile, five Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, and 12 Shahed-136/131 combat drones,” the Air Force added.

Russia “attacked northern and eastern Ukraine with missiles, while the Shahed drones were launched in different directions, namely towards western Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles and 11 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.

Additionally, Ukraine’s armed forces eliminated 860 Russian troops and destroyed 17 tanks during the past 24, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched 15 strikes targeting Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian forces also destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

