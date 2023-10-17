Austria introduces Czech border checks to curb migration

Austria announced Tuesday that it was introducing checks at its border with the Czech Republic in a bid to curb undocumented migration and prevent smugglers from changing their routes.

Germany on Monday moved to add new checks at crossings with the Czech Republic, Poland, and Switzerland to counter people smuggling and irregular migration.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Austria will resume border controls with the Czech Republic” as of midnight, Austria’s interior ministry said in an e-mail sent to AFP.

The intensified border checks, of which Austria notified the European Union, will be “carried out in close coordination with the Czech authorities”, the statement added.

“The police officers will carry out effective and targeted controls at the (Czech) border in order to prevent the smuggling mafia from shifting their routes,” said Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

Austria, the Czech Republic, and Poland earlier this month said they were extending border checks set up to curb migration via their neighbor Slovakia until November 2.

Central European countries have recently seen a growing number of migrants and asylum seekers coming largely from Serbia via Hungary and heading to wealthier Western European countries.

The reintroduction of border checks in the Schengen area is permitted in exceptional circumstances, and Brussels must be notified before implementation.

Read more:

EU deported 29 pct more irregular migrants in the second quarter

EU says Tunisia is welcome to return $63 mln aid as migration row grows

Czech Republic, Poland introducing checks on border with Slovakia



