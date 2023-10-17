Russia allows military-industry complex to use all reserves for artillery production

Russian government has allowed the military-industry complex to use all reserves to increase artillery production, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Shoigu highlighted the importance of increasing the production of barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as cited by state news agency TASS. He stressed the necessity of the rapid production of artillery systems and ammunition to be used in the war on Ukraine.

Shoigu said that within the context of the war on Ukraine, “it is especially important to quickly replenish stocks of weapons.” He stated: “The solution to this problem directly depends on the ability of enterprises to increase the production of barrel artillery systems, MLRS, as well as to minimize the time for their delivery to the troops.”

In the meeting at the National Defense Management Center of Russia, Shoigu discussed with officials how to develop and increase the production of barrel artillery, MLRS and precision-guided ammunition while taking into account the additional needs of the Russian armed forces.

“The Russian government has granted the defense industry the right to use all reserves, including mobilization capacities,” Shoigu said.

Washington-based think tank Institute of Study of War (ISW) wrote in a war assessment in September that Russia’s defense industrial base faced growing challenges in replacing basic supplies in addition to known challenges in rebuilding its stocks of precision weapons.

“Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence (GUR) Representative Andriy Yusov reported on September 6 that Russia can only produce ‘dozens’ of Kalibr cruise missiles and smaller numbers of Iskander missiles per month, which will not enable Russia to the replenish its pre-2022 stocks,” ISW reported in its assessment.

