Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-24 attack plane

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters and a Su-25 attack aircraft over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

“Air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighters and a Su-25 attack plane in areas near Arkhangelskoye in the Kherson Region, Dmitrovka and Zvonetskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Additionally, Russian air defenses intercepted two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Air defense capabilities intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. They also destroyed 31 unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Vasilevka and Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kamenskoye and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Alyoshki and Krynki in the Kherson Regio,” the ministry said.

On the other side, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 missile and all six drones overnight after Russia launched strikes using Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and six Shahed-136/131 UAVs, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

Moreover, Ukraine’s “Army of Drones” hit 428 enemy equipment units, including 75 tanks.

“An absolute record by the Army of Drones: the fighters hit 428 units of Russian equipment in a week,” Digital Transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov said as cited by Ukrinform.

He added that the Ukrainian military managed to destroy or damage 101 Russian guns, 88 armored combat vehicles, 75 tanks, 52 self-propelled guns, 77 units of special vehicles and other equipment.

Read more:

Ukraine conducts overnight strikes on Russian military equipment near Luhansk

Redut in spotlight replacing Wagner in Ukraine, helping Russia avoid mobilization: UK

Ukraine destroys two Russian Kh-59 missiles, 11 Shahed drones launched overnight