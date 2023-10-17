Suspect in fatal stabbing of French teacher pledged allegiance to ISIS: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man who fatally stabbed a teacher and wounded three others in an attack at a school in the French city of Arras on October 13 pledged allegiance to ISIS, said French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard.



Ricard also told a news conference on Tuesday that he had requested the opening of a judicial investigation against three persons, including the main suspect Mohammed M., for crimes tied to terrorism.



Mohammed M., his 16-year old brother and a young cousin, will appear before an anti-terrorism judge, Ricard said, adding he had requested that Mohammed M. and his brother be detained.



“Mohammed M. stated his hatred for France in an audio message pledging allegiance to ISIS,” he said.



Following the attack in the city of Arras Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said France was on its highest state of alert and that the attack bore a link to events in the Middle East, where Israel is conducting a military offensive to root out Hamas fighters after militants killed 1,300 people in a rampage through Israeli towns last week.



