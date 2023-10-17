Sweden says telecom cable with Estonia damaged

A telecommunication cable connecting Sweden with Estonia has been damaged, Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin told a news conference on Tuesday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The incident appeared to occur at the same time when a subsea gas pipeline and a telecom cable connecting Finland and Estonia were damaged on October 8, the minister said.



Read more:

Suspected Brussels gunman who killed two Swedes dies after being shot by police

Advertisement