Sweden flag. (Reuters)
The flag of Sweden. (File photo: Reuters)

Sweden says telecom cable with Estonia damaged

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A telecommunication cable connecting Sweden with Estonia has been damaged, Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin told a news conference on Tuesday.

The incident appeared to occur at the same time when a subsea gas pipeline and a telecom cable connecting Finland and Estonia were damaged on October 8, the minister said.

