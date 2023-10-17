Theme
Russian service members remove debris of a hospital building destroyed, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, by a Ukrainian missile strike in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the settlement of Novoaidar, Luhansk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 29, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine conducts overnight strikes on Russian military equipment near Luhansk

Reuters
Ukraine’s forces made successful overnight strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk in territory controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine made well-aimed strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk,” the Ukrainian military’s communication department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine’s southeast, said, however, that the strikes on Berdiansk were not successful.

“According to preliminary information, our air defense system successfully intercepted enemy rockets,” Rogov said on the Telegram. “Information about victims and possible damage is being clarified.”

Berdiansk is a port city in Zaporizhzhia on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Since the start of its counteroffensive in June, Ukraine has made frequent air attacks on Russia-controlled territory, aiming to destroy military equipment and undermine Moscow’s war efforts.

