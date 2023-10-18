Embassies of US, Israel evacuated in Argentina following bomb threat: Report

The US and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday following two bomb threats received via email, local media sites Clarin and La Nacion reported.



Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene.



