Putin: US arming Ukraine with ATACMS missiles a ‘mistake’ that won’t affect war

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US supplying Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles was a “mistake” that would create additional threats to Russian forces but would not have a significant impact on the war’s battlefront.

“This creates an additional threat. Secondly, we will certainly be able to repel these attacks,” state news agency Interfax cited Putin as saying.

Advertisement

He added: “War is war. And, of course, I said that they pose a threat, this goes without saying. But what is most important is that they are not fundamentally able to change the situation on the frontline at all. Impossible. This can be said for sure.”

“This is another mistake on the part of the US.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirmed on Tuesday that the US had transferred ATACMS tactical missiles with a range of 165 kilometers to Ukraine.

“We believe these ATACMS will provide a significant boost to Ukraine's battlefield capabilities without risking [US] military readiness,” Watson said in a statement.

The New York Times reported that the US had sent about 20 ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, citing two Western officials.

Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday Washington has made a grave mistake by deciding to supply Ukraine with ATACMS tactical missiles.

“The White House's decision to send long-range missiles to the Ukrainians is a terrible blunder. The consequences of this step, which was deliberately hidden from the public, will be of the gravest nature. Washington has been consistently pursuing a policy of severing bilateral relations,” Antonov said, as cited by state news agency TASS.

He added: “We have repeatedly warned the administration against taking rash steps. We have explained that pumping the Kyiv regime with arms seriously undermines strategic and regional security. The US continues to instigate a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.”

The ambassador stated: “The administration’s assistance and encouragement of the Zelenskyy regime’s atrocities make the US a direct accomplice to its crimes. Kyiv is purposefully using Washington’s supplies to attack civilian infrastructure and civilians… No US ‘gifts’ will affect the balance of power in the special military operation zone. All the tasks of the special military operation will be completed.”

Read more:

Ukraine fires US-provided long-range missiles on Russian forces

US decision to send long-range missiles to Kyiv a grave mistake: Russia’s envoy

Russia says air defense destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, Kursk, Black Sea

Russia allows military-industry complex to use all reserves for artillery production