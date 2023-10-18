Russia says air defense destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, Kursk, Black Sea

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Kursk regions and over the Black Sea, the defense ministry reported on Wednesday.

“Overnight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation using aircraft-type UAVs was stopped,” the ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.

It added: “Air defense systems on duty over the territories of the Belgorod, Kursk regions and the Black Sea intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Additionally, the Kherson region’s governor Vladimir Saldo said two civilians have been injured in a missile strike on Skadovsk by Ukrainian forces using US-made ATACMS missiles.

“The Kyiv regime shelled… the town of Skadovsk with recently obtained US long-range missiles,” Saldo said on Telegram.

He added that after a shelling of Novaya Kakhovka with cluster munitions a private house burned down.

Furthermore, Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region said a “blunder” by air defense troops of Ukraine caused a missile to hit an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

“A series of explosions was heard in the temporarily occupied administrative center of the region and on its outskirts. According to preliminary information, one of the explosions was caused by a [missile that] hit an apartment building as a result of criminal deeds by clumsy air defense troops of the Ukrainian armed forces,” Rogov said on Telegram.

He added that Ukrainian missile defenses pose the largest threat to the country’s civilian population. In his words, at least five explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Wednesday.

