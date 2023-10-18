Theme
This photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, shows a Russian Iskander-K missile launched during a military exercise at a training ground in Russia. The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces. (File photo: AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian air defense thwarts Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea

Russia on Wednesday shot down a missile over Sevastopol, home of its Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

He said the missile had detonated in a field, and that there had been no injuries or damage to infrastructure. The defense ministry later said two missiles had been shot down over Crimea, both of them converted S-200 anti-aircraft defense missiles.

Reuters could not confirm the reports independently.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and Kyiv has been attacking Moscow's forces on the peninsula more and more often in its campaign to reclaim not only Crimea but also the parts of four southern provinces that Russia seized in its full-scale invasion 20 months ago.

