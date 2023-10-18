Russian moves to revoke nuclear-test-ban treaty sparks international concern

The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said on Wednesday it was “deeply regrettable” that Russian lawmakers earlier in the day had moved towards revoking ratification of the treaty.

“Today’s decision by the State Duma of the Russian Federation to pass a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is very disappointing and deeply regrettable,” CTBTO chief Robert Floyd said in a statement.

