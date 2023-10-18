Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (5th L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Russia December 26, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (5th L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Russia December 26, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian moves to revoke nuclear-test-ban treaty sparks international concern

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said on Wednesday it was “deeply regrettable” that Russian lawmakers earlier in the day had moved towards revoking ratification of the treaty.

“Today’s decision by the State Duma of the Russian Federation to pass a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is very disappointing and deeply regrettable,” CTBTO chief Robert Floyd said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian air defense thwarts Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea

Russia reinforcing Western borders in preparation for Ukrainian F-16s: Shoigu

Putin: US arming Ukraine with ATACMS missiles a ‘mistake’ that won’t affect war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size