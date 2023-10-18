Theme
Ukrainian servicemen of the 108th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defence fire small multiple launch rocket systems toward Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine strikes Zaporizhzhia: Moscow-installed official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukraine launched overnight air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, a Moscow-installed official in Russia-controlled parts of the region in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

The official, Vladimir Rogov, said that the strike hit, among others, a residential area in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia, the administrative centre of the broader Zaporizhzhia region, remains under Kyiv control.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

