Ukraine strikes Zaporizhzhia: Moscow-installed official

Ukraine launched overnight air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, a Moscow-installed official in Russia-controlled parts of the region in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

The official, Vladimir Rogov, said that the strike hit, among others, a residential area in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia, the administrative centre of the broader Zaporizhzhia region, remains under Kyiv control.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

