People demonstrate as they take part in civil disobedience and a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, on Capitol Hill, Oct. 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hundreds of American Jews storm US Congress, protest against Gaza war

Hundreds of American Jews protested inside the halls of Congress on Wednesday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Jewish Voice for Peace, which says it is an organization of “Jews organizing toward Palestinian liberation and Judaism beyond Zionism,” said over a dozen rabbis were part of the protest.

“Ceasefire is the first step to stop the ongoing genocide by the Israeli military of the over 2 million Palestinians in besieged Gaza, unable to leave,” said a post from the Jewish Voice for Peace on X.

