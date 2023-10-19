Hundreds of American Jews storm US Congress, protest against Gaza war

Hundreds of American Jews protested inside the halls of Congress on Wednesday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Jewish Voice for Peace, which says it is an organization of “Jews organizing toward Palestinian liberation and Judaism beyond Zionism,” said over a dozen rabbis were part of the protest.

“Ceasefire is the first step to stop the ongoing genocide by the Israeli military of the over 2 million Palestinians in besieged Gaza, unable to leave,” said a post from the Jewish Voice for Peace on X.

We’re here to say: not in our names, and never again. And we’ll continue our civil disobedience until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, or until they force us to leave. pic.twitter.com/kapsTytgUk — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 18, 2023

