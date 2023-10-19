Pakistan court grants bail to exiled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif ahead of his return

A Pakistan court on Thursday granted bail to exiled former prime minister and graft convict Nawaz Sharif, his lawyer said, adding that this means he cannot be arrested when he returns to the country this weekend.

After nearly four years in self-imposed medical exile, Sharif is hoping to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party through elections scheduled for January 2024.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The court’s decision allows him to return to his heartland of Lahore on Saturday for a welcome home rally, while his primary opponent Imran Khan languishes in jail.

“The honorable Islamabad High Court has granted Nawaz Sharif protective bail until October 24,” Amjad Pervaiz, Sharif’s lawyer, told AFP.

“He cannot be arrested on his arrival,” said Pervaiz.

Read more:

Pakistan’s state airline grounds flights over unpaid fuel bills

Protests across Pakistan, Afghanistan in support of Palestinians

Pakistan extends Imran Khan’s jail custody on charges of leaking state secrets