Taiwan reports 13 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone

Taiwan's defense ministry said that it had detected 13 Chinese air force planes entering Taiwan's air defense zone on Thursday morning, including fighter jets and drones, accompanying Chinese warships carrying out "combat patrols" and drills.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained over the past four years of Chinese military activity around the island.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Philippines sees no current, future engagements with Taiwan: Military chief

Taiwan sets up task force to study Israel-Hamas war

Taiwan seeks ‘peaceful coexistence’ with China: President