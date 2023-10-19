Theme
Air Force aircrafts take part in military drills by the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan, in this screengrab from a handout video released August 19, 2023. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Taiwan reports 13 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone

Taiwan reports 13 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Taiwan's defense ministry said that it had detected 13 Chinese air force planes entering Taiwan's air defense zone on Thursday morning, including fighter jets and drones, accompanying Chinese warships carrying out "combat patrols" and drills.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained over the past four years of Chinese military activity around the island.

