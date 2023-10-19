World Jewish Congress head meets Pope to plead release of hostages

The head of the World Jewish Congress met with Pope Francis on Thursday, asking the leader of the Catholic Church to help secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The audience between WJC President Ronald Lauder and Francis, 86, came as Israel revised up to 203 the number of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas, amid the escalating war in Gaza.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We ask Your Holiness to use your power, to use your strength, to get these hostages released,” the WJC quoted Lauder as telling the 86-year-old pontiff, in a statement.

“You may be the only person who has the moral authority to do this.”

The Gaza war erupted after Hamas militants stormed across the border into southern Israel on October 7 and shot, stabbed and burned to death more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

In Gaza, more than 3,785 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, with entire city blocks levelled, water, food and power cut off and more than one million displaced.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas while also seeking to rescue the Israeli and foreign hostages seized by the militants.

The pope has called for the release of the hostages, while also expressing concern for the civilians of Gaza.

The WJC, which dates from 1936, represents Jewish communities in more than 100 countries, to governments and international organizations.

Read more:

Egypt’s al-Sisi, Jordan’s king condemn ‘collective punishment’ in Gaza

Israel’s defense minister tells troops near Gaza: Battle will be ‘sharp and deadly’

Hezbollah threats against Israel over Gaza hospital blast didn’t materialize: Experts