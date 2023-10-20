Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police stand by during a pro-Palestinian protest, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Berlin, Germany, on October 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Police stand by during a pro-Palestinian protest, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Berlin, Germany, on October 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

German interior minister calls for deportation of Hamas supporters

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Germany’s interior minister said Hamas supporters should be deported from the country where possible, adding that authorities would keep a close eye on potential extremist attackers.

“If we are able to deport Hamas supporters, we must do this,” Nancy Faeser told reporters following talks with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our security authorities have currently placed an even stronger focus on the Islamist scene,” Faeser added, pointing to a recent attack in Brussels as an indication of the threat relating to tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With Reuters

Read more:

Israel aims to end its responsibility for Gaza Strip: Defense minister

Advertisement

UN chief visits Rafah, says aid trucks must move to Gaza as quickly as possible

GCC-ASEAN summit warns of escalating violence in Gaza, condemns attacks on civilians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size