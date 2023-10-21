UK backs Canada in dispute with India over diplomats amid Sikh leader murder

Britain on Friday reaffirmed its position against the decisions taken by India that resulted in 41 Canadian diplomats’ departing the country earlier this week amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

“We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India,” the UK foreign ministry said.

Canada has alleged an Indian involvement in the June murder of Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India called a “terrorist.” India denies the allegation.

