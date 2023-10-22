Russian missile attack kills six in distribution center in Kharkiv

Regional prosecutors, quoted by Ukraine’s public broadcaster, later said two missiles struck a postal distribution center on Saturday in an attack that killed six people in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv.

A spokesperson for the prosecutors, Dmytro Chubenko, said those killed had been working at the facility during the attack.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.

“This is strictly a civilian site,” Synheubov said. “The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv’s peaceful population.”

Pictures from the scene posted on Telegram showed a building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about.

