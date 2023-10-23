Alaska Airlines flight diverts after jump seat passenger attempts to disable engines

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Francisco was diverted to Portland, Oregon Sunday after a jump seat passenger inside the cockpit attempted to disable the aircraft engines, according to an Federal Aviation Administration notice seen by Reuters.

Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 operated by Horizon Air from Everett, Washington diverted after reporting a credible security threat, Alaska said in a statement. The FAA told airlines the individual sought to disable the engines by deploying the fire suppression system and added the crew was able to subdue the individual and remove him from the flight deck.

Developing.