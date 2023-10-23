Theme
The Philippine coastguard at the coast of Bataan, Philippines in the South China Sea, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa LopezT083240Z_1644817304_RC2FD1AHKPBQ_RTRMADP_3_SOUTHCHINASEA-PHILIPPINES-JAPAN-USA
China files complaint with Philippines over vessels collision

AFP
China’s embassy in Manila said Monday it had lodged a complaint with the Philippines, after two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

A Chinese diplomat met with a Philippine official Monday and “made solemn representations... on the trespassing of the Philippine vessels into the Ren’ai Reef area... expressing strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the trespassing,” the embassy said, using China’s name for the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

